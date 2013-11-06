LONDON Nov 6 Nineteen companies selling carbon
credits have been shut in the past 15 months for bilking
investors out of 24 million pounds ($38.7 million), British
regulators said on Wednesday, warning more firms were trying to
sell carbon as a viable option for private investors.
The UK Insolvency Service said more than 1,500 investors had
been ripped off by the firms, which target mainly the elderly
with high pressure sales techniques and promises of hefty
returns of more than 40 percent.
"Salesmen played on peoples' keenness to 'do their bit' to
save the environment while making an investment at the same
time," the Service said in a statement.
The companies typically offer carbon offsets approved by the
United Nations - a feature used to give the offering credibility
- as well as those issued in the opaque and unregulated
voluntary market. Each credit is equivalent to a reduction of
one tonne of carbon dioxide and can be used to offset a
company's carbon footprint.
The Insolvency Service, along with Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), cautioned inexperienced investors
against buying carbon credits because the market is illiquid and
sellers often massively inflate prices.
The Service said it had seen an increase in the number of
companies selling carbon credits in the past year.
"This has coincided with a reduction in the number of
companies involved in land banking scams as more people have
become aware of the risks," it added, referring to the sale of
plots of protected or undevelopable land on the basis that they
will appreciate in value if built on.
British Consumer Minister Jo Swinson called the carbon
credit scam "particularly contemptible" as it not only preyed on
older people trying to maximise their savings, but also targeted
their desire to make ethical investments.
"Instead, investors have been left out of pocket with
(credits) that are either worthless or do not exist," she said.
The FCA in September released the findings of a survey of
125 carbon investors, showing not one had made any money from
investing in the credits.
The watchdog said some 183 carbon firms have been put under
investigation since 2011 and has listed many of them on its
website.
City of London police have also arrested at least 17 people
in the past year suspected of defrauding investors through the
sale of carbon credits.
(Editing by Anthony Barker and David Holmes)