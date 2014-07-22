By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 22
LONDON, July 22 Britain's government said it
would stick with a goal to curb emissions by 2027 to 50 percent
of the 1990 levels, a target that has led to political
opposition and that its own advisers have said will be hard to
meet.
The country has set binding targets for greenhouse gases
over four five-year periods to 2027, known as carbon budgets,
which aim to put it on track towards cutting emissions by 80
percent from 1990 levels by the middle of the century.
"Retaining the budget at its existing level provides
certainty for businesses and investors by demonstrating
government's commitment to our long-term decarbonisation goals,"
Ed Davey, secretary of state for energy and climate change,
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The so-called fourth carbon budget, covering the period from
2023 to 2027, has been a subject of debate among some
politicians, who argue for a weaker emissions cut target to
prevent damage to the economy.
Government advisers also have said altering the goals will
undermine investor confidence in low-carbon technology.
The government set out its fourth carbon budget in 2011 but
said it would decide in 2014 whether the budget should be
revised to reflect progress in cutting emissions in the European
Union.
"Any revision now would be premature, especially in light of
the ongoing negotiations in the EU to agree a domestic 40
percent GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction target for 2030 by
October," Davey said.
Last week, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said in a
report to parliament that Britain risked missing the goals set
in the fourth budget despite extensive reforms to its
electricity market.
