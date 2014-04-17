(Corrects typo in headline)
* EU funding scheme raised 2 bln euros through CO2 permit
sales
* Drax plant the only CCS project in the competition
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, April 17 British utility Drax is
likely to receive a 300 million euro ($414.19 million) grant
from the European Commission for a carbon capture and storage
(CCS) project after Britain this week told the Commission it
would back the scheme.
Chris Davies, a British Liberal member of the European
Parliament who steered the law guaranteeing the subsidy through
the Parliament, said British support means the project is likely
to be awarded the cash when the Commission makes its formal
announcement on winners of its NER 300 scheme in June.
"White Rose will be the only CCS project supported out of
this pot of money, and the Commission will be relieved it has
received government backing," he said by telephone.
Drax declined to comment.
Its White Rose project could become Europe's first CCS plant
and advance a technology which the Commission has deemed
essential if Europe is to meet targets to cut emissions of
heat-trapping gases blamed for climate change.
CCS technology captures and buries carbon dioxide emissions
from power stations and heavy industry.
Drax's White Rose project is being developed with BOC Group
and Alstom SA in a consortium called
Capture Power Ltd and seeks to build a new 426 megawatt
coal-fired plant fitted with CCS tehcnology in Yorkshire in
Britain.
Davies was one of the architects of the scheme launched in
2009, when the EU promised to finance up to half the cost of at
least eight demonstration CCS plants across Europe through the
sale of 300 million carbon permits.
When the pledge was made, the EU hoped to raise 6 billion
euros based on prices of 20 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide,
but carbon prices have since slumped and the permit sales only
managed to raise around 2 billion euros, putting more onus on
member states to contribute to funding projects.
Full-scale CCS plants at power stations are expected to cost
upwards of 1 billion euros to build.
So far the EU scheme has only been able to fund renewable
energy projects as all the CCS candidate plants either pulled
out or were deemed ineligible after member states were unable to
promise financial backing.
The Drax project is the only CCS scheme left in the
competition and could receive a maximum of 15 percent of all
funds raised, amounting to around 300 million euros.
"That would be a very helpful contribution ... but it is an
order of magnitude lower than the UK will need to put in," said
Chris Littlecott of environmental group E3G.
Davies said the offer of support by Britain did not amount
to a promise of financial guarantees but was enough to reassure
the Commission the project is economically sustainable.
A spokeswoman for Britain's energy ministry said it had
responded to the Commission.
A European Commission spokesman also confirmed the
correspondence and said the competition was "ongoing".
The EU is committed to cutting emissions of greenhouse gases
by at least 80 percent below 1990 levels by mid-century.
As the bloc relies on coal for some 25 percent of its
electricity, the Commission has previously said without CCS it
risks missing that goal.
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Ben Garside; editing by Jason Neely)