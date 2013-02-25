Los Angeles police investigate actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES, March 3 "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
(Corrects headline to add missing word "not")
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Keith O'Brien, said he would not be attending the conclave at the Vatican to choose a successor to Pope Benedict after announcing he was resigning as an archbishop.
"I will not join them (the other cardinals) for this conclave in person. I do not wish media attention in Rome to be focussed on me - but rather on Pope Benedict XVI and on his successor," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Maria Golovnina)
LOS ANGELES, March 3 "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, March 3 Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
* Juppe ready to join "search for solution" - source (Adds confirmation of campaign chief resignation)