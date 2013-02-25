(Corrects headline to add missing word "not")

LONDON Feb 25 Britain's most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Keith O'Brien, said he would not be attending the conclave at the Vatican to choose a successor to Pope Benedict after announcing he was resigning as an archbishop.

"I will not join them (the other cardinals) for this conclave in person. I do not wish media attention in Rome to be focussed on me - but rather on Pope Benedict XVI and on his successor," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Maria Golovnina)