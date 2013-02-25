VATICAN CITY Feb 25 Pope Benedict has accepted the resignation of Britain's most senior Roman Catholic cleric, who quit the day after rejecting allegations of inappropriate behaviour with other priests.

Cardinal Keith O'Brien, known for outspoken views on homosexuality, had been reported to the Vatican over allegations of inappropriate behaviour stretching back 30 years, according to the Observer newspaper. He has contested the allegations against him. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Jon Boyle)