LONDON Jan 26 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday that Britain's large current account
deficit remains a risk for the economy because investors might
worry about the possibility of the country leaving the European
Union.
While the shortfall had narrowed a bit, it could be made
worse by a weakening global economy and if investors demand
greater returns to hold British assets, Carney said when asked
by a lawmaker about Britain's planned EU membership referendum.
"The global general environment has become much more
febrile, much more volatile, and relying on the kindness of
strangers is not optimal in that kind of environment, and that's
what is the case when you're running a 4, 4-1/2 percent (of GDP)
current account deficit," Carney told lawmakers.
"And secondly, the possibility of a risk premia being
attached to UK assets, because of certain developments, exists
and that plays into the riskiness of the situation."
The BoE has previously said it will watch carefully for
signs that Britain might find it harder to cover its balance of
payments shortfall due to concerns about the
referendum.
(Reporting David Milliken and Huw Jones; writing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa; editing by William Schomberg)