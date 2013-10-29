LONDON Oct 29 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Tuesday that Britain's economic recovery was
being driven by its housing market.
"Right now in the UK as a whole the recovery is being led by
the housing sector," he said in an interview with a regional
newspaper.
Carney added that lending to businesses was broadly where he
would want it to be at this stage of the recovery, though he
said that new business lending was not quite where he would
want.
"We may not see very strong net lending figures but it's
important that new businesses are getting access to credit
because now we're starting to be at a point in the recovery
where that should really start to happen."