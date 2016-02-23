LONDON Feb 23 The Bank of England has a number
of options to stimulate Britain's economy if needed, including
interest rate cuts and shortening its time horizon for returning
inflation to target, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"If we were in a position where the economy needed
additional stimulus ... we could cut interest rates towards
zero. We could engage in additional asset purchases, including a
variety of assets," Carney told lawmakers.
"We could also provide a perspective where we could adjust
our policy horizon -- in other words we could shorten our policy
horizon over which we wanted to return inflation to target."
