NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Friday that an aircraft carrier currently
being built - the second of two new such warships - would be
brought into service, ending speculation about its future.
"This will ensure that we will always have one carrier
available, 100 percent of the time," Cameron said in a speech at
a NATO summit in Wales.
The fate of the carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, was not due to
be decided until a defence spending review in the second half of
next year after a general election, and defence experts had said
it could be mothballed or sold.
In Scotland two months ago, Queen Elizabeth officially named
the first carrier after her, the biggest warship Britain has
ever built, as part of a 6.2 billion pound ($10.12 billion)
project to build to build a new generation of aircraft carriers
Analysts say the bill for the pair built by the Aircraft
Carrier Alliance - a consortium including British engineering
companies BAE Systems and Babcock, and the UK
division of France's Thales - is good value in
comparison to the U.S., which spent an estimated $12.9 billion
on its own new carrier.
Britain has cut defence spending by around 8 percent over
the last four years as part of government efforts to reduce a
huge budget deficit,
