LONDON, March 6 British new car sales edged down 2.5 percent on the year in February to 61,868 vehicles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Tuesday.

However, February typically accounts for just 3.3 percent of annual new car registrations, ahead of the registration plate change in March.

"The March market will provide a much better indicator of industry health than the relatively low volumes traditionally seen in February," said SMMT chief executive Paul Everitt.

He urged finance minister George Osborne to use his statement on the budget later this month to encourage private-sector investment and prevent a further squeeze on living standards.

The SMMT forecast that around 1.92 million new cars would be sold this year, just below last year's 1.94 million units.

"This stability in the marketplace is heavily dependent, as ever, on the state on the economy at large," the group said.

"Industry looks to the Chancellor (Osborne) in his Budget on March 21 to find ways to stimulate the economy, maintain stability in all motoring taxes and duty regimes, sustain support for low-carbon transport markets and to boost the availability of affordable credit."

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor said it would invest $200 million to build its new Invitation compact vehicle from mid-2013 in Sunderland, northeast England, where its workforce will rise by 600 to 6,000. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)