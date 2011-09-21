LONDON, Sept 21 A problem on the CATS gas pipeline is preventing gas producer BG from restarting its Everest and Lomond gas platforms in the North Sea, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"There is an issue with CATS which prevents us from getting back up on Everest and Lomond/Erskine," she said.

BG shut its Everest platform for maintenance on Sept. 6 and the Lomond platform closed for work on Sept. 7.

The Lomond platform can also process gas from Chevron Texaco's Erskine field. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)