LONDON Oct 13 The head of Britain's leading
business lobby group attacked "heavy-handed" European Union
plans to introduce a financial transaction tax, as well as other
EU regulations on financial services firms, warning they could
hurt Britain's economy.
Confederation of British Industry Director General John
Cridland criticised the EU's Solvency II regulations, which set
capital requirements for insurance companies, as well as its
proposals for rules on capital requirements, corporate
governance, and audit market reforms.
"The likely effect of many of its current proposals will be
to damage the UK's prospects for growth," Cridland said in a
speech at the CBI's annual London dinner.
"Nowhere is this more acutely the case than for professional
and financial services, which are being bombarded with
unwarranted, heavy-handed regulation."
London is Europe's leading financial centre, and the
financial services sector accounts for some 10 percent of the
economy, so onerous rules could hit Britain, which is already
teetering on the brink of recession, harder than its continental
neighbours.
EU Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said this month
he will push for G20 nations to agree a global financial
transaction tax at the leaders' summit in November.
France and Germany favour levying a tax on banks' trading
activities, but Britain is reluctant, pointing out that it has
already imposed a levy on banks' balance sheets. It says it will
only support a transactions tax if it is implemented globally.
Cridland dismissed the tax as a "Brussels revenue-raising
exercise" which could result in London losing its status as a
major financial hub to New York, Singapore or Hong Kong. He said
Barroso needed to "get a grip" before lasting damage is done.
"There's nothing its financiers would like to see more than
London totalled by the Tobin Tax," he said.
But the Conservative-led coalition government did not escape
criticism either, with Cridland attacking its "ill-thought
through" tax on North Sea oil and gas, and the 50 percent top
rate of tax.
Cridland also slammed the EU's Solvency II rules, which would
impose capital requirements on defined-benefit pension schemes,
and which he said could cost companies more than half a trillion
pounds and hammer growth and job creation.
"Our friends in Europe need to consider the cumulative
impact of all the ill-judged decisions they're taking and get
with the growth agenda," he said.