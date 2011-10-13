LONDON Oct 13 The head of Britain's leading business lobby group attacked "heavy-handed" European Union plans to introduce a financial transaction tax, as well as other EU regulations on financial services firms, warning they could hurt Britain's economy.

Confederation of British Industry Director General John Cridland criticised the EU's Solvency II regulations, which set capital requirements for insurance companies, as well as its proposals for rules on capital requirements, corporate governance, and audit market reforms.

"The likely effect of many of its current proposals will be to damage the UK's prospects for growth," Cridland said in a speech at the CBI's annual London dinner.

"Nowhere is this more acutely the case than for professional and financial services, which are being bombarded with unwarranted, heavy-handed regulation."

London is Europe's leading financial centre, and the financial services sector accounts for some 10 percent of the economy, so onerous rules could hit Britain, which is already teetering on the brink of recession, harder than its continental neighbours.

EU Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said this month he will push for G20 nations to agree a global financial transaction tax at the leaders' summit in November.

France and Germany favour levying a tax on banks' trading activities, but Britain is reluctant, pointing out that it has already imposed a levy on banks' balance sheets. It says it will only support a transactions tax if it is implemented globally.

Cridland dismissed the tax as a "Brussels revenue-raising exercise" which could result in London losing its status as a major financial hub to New York, Singapore or Hong Kong. He said Barroso needed to "get a grip" before lasting damage is done.

"There's nothing its financiers would like to see more than London totalled by the Tobin Tax," he said.

But the Conservative-led coalition government did not escape criticism either, with Cridland attacking its "ill-thought through" tax on North Sea oil and gas, and the 50 percent top rate of tax.

Cridland also slammed the EU's Solvency II rules, which would impose capital requirements on defined-benefit pension schemes, and which he said could cost companies more than half a trillion pounds and hammer growth and job creation.

"Our friends in Europe need to consider the cumulative impact of all the ill-judged decisions they're taking and get with the growth agenda," he said.