LONDON, June 13 German special gases provider
BOC has bought a 15 percent stake in 2CO Energy's Don
Valley carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Britain, the
plant developer said on Wednesday.
BOC will work with existing contractors to finalise the
project's Front End Engineering and Design study, while BOC's
parent company, Linde, will supply air separation units and the
technology to capture carbon.
Britain sees CCS as a key technology to reduce carbon
emissions from the power generation sector and is supporting the
development of the technology through a 1 billion-pound
competition, which the Don valley project is participating in.
"Moving quickly to full commercial-scale carbon capture will
be vital for the UK - not only in meeting our own carbon
reduction targets but also for demonstrating the UK's global
leadership in developing and using these critical technologies,"
said Mike Huggon, managing director of BOC.
The Don Valley project is a 650-megawatt coal-fired power
plant thatl capture nearly all the carbon it emits and then
store it underground.
The plant is expected to start operating in 2016 and could
link up with other nearby CCS projects to share pipeline
infrastructure to bury the carbon.
Samsung C&T also bought a 15 percent stake in
the project earlier this year.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)