* New project to fit CCS on 90 percent of capacity
* Carbon to be sent to St. Fergus for North Sea burial
LONDON, March 20 British energy network operator
National Grid and oil and gas services firm Petrofac
plan to build a 400-MW coal-fired power plant with
carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Britain with U.S. partner
Summit Power, the companies said.
The consortium will apply for funding from the British
government, which will shortly relaunch a 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion) tender for CCS projects after a first round of funding
failed due to cost overruns.
The new power plant, named Caledonia Clean Energy Project,
will be based at the Scottish port of Grangemouth, west of
Edinburgh, and will capture carbon emissions from more than 90
percent of its production capacity.
"The carbon dioxide captured will be transported via
pipeline to St. Fergus by National Grid Carbon and then
transferred offshore for geological sequestration deep under the
North Sea by Petrofac subsidiary, CO2DeepStore," Seattle-based
Summit Power said in a statement on Tuesday.
The plant will also produce hydrogen gas, which can be
supplied to local industrial users.
The British government considers CCS as vital to reduce
carbon emissions from power plants, but developing such plants
is expensive as the technology has not been proven on a
commercial scale.
In October last year, the government's plan to fund Scottish
Power's Longannet CCS project failed after the parties
could not agree on the extent of the government funding.
The government said in a pre-tender document published in
the European Union's official journal in February that it wanted
new CCS projects to start demonstrating carbon dioxide capture
by 2016-2020.
Summit Power is a U.S. developer of clean energy projects
and has over 7,000 megawatts (MW) of power plants in operation.
