LONDON, May 16 At least 16 companies are interested in participating in Britain's one-billion pound competition to fund one or more carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, the government said on Wednesday, hoping to encourage competitors to link projects together.

Companies including Shell, National Grid and Centrica have signalled intention to apply for funding but the government does not expect all registered bidders to make a full application by July 3.

"This high level of interest proves that the UK is back on track with CCS. From the outset, we are working through collaboration with industry to ensure we make CCS a reality," a spokesman for the ministry said.

Last month, Britain relaunched its competition to fund CCS, a technology seen as key to reducing carbon emissions in the power sector but which is still commercially unproven, after its first attempt failed due to spiralling costs.

The government published a list of consortium lead bidders on Wednesday to encourage competitors to create cluster projects where various plants share infrastructure to reduce costs.

Britain's Energy and Climate Change Secretary told Reuters on Monday that CCS cluster projects were a good approach to apply for funding.

One such cluster project involves the White Rose CCS plant proposed by British power producer Drax, France's Alstom and BOC who are discussing linking up with a Doncaster-based CCS project proposed by 2Co Energy and Samsung C&T.

The government will reveal later this year or early next year which projects will sign front-end engineering and design contracts, synchronising the UK competition timetable with a parallel CCS and renewable technology programme led by the European Commission.

REGISTERED BIDDERS ------------------ Air Liquide Alstom Centrica Costain Energy & Process CO2 Deepstore Doosan Power Projects National Grid Peel Energy Progressive Energy Portland Gas Storage SEQ Shell SSE SSI Summit Power 2Co

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)