* UK discussing contracts for difference with developers
* First engineering contracts could be signed by end 2012
* Drax, National Grid among bidders for CCS funds
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 3 Britain relaunched on Tuesday a
1 billion pound ($1.6 billion)competition for one or more power
plants to capture and store carbon (CCS), five months after the
government's first attempt to finance the technology failed due
to spiralling costs.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said it
was already in discussions with developers of CCS projects to
find an appropriate minimum electricity price level for the
technology to be awarded to projects through so-called contracts
for difference (CFDs), on top of the competition funding.
The selected project or projects could sign front-end
engineering and design contracts with the government by the end
of this year or in early 2013, and the plants are expected to
start operating between 2016 and 2020.
"(CCS) could be an absolute global game-changer. We think
this could be a hundred thousand jobs to the UK in the 2020s,"
said Britain's Energy Minister Charles Hendry on Tuesday.
The CCS industry could contribute 6.5 billion pounds per
year to the UK economy by the end of the 2020s through exports
of knowledge and products, the government said.
But the technology is commercially unproven and costly to
build, while there is little experience globally so far in
developing such complex plants.
Britain's previous CCS competition failed in October when
the last bidder, Scottish Power's Longannet power
plant, withdrew on the issue of how much government funding
would be needed.
"One of the criticisms of the previous competition was that
we weren't flexible enough, and so what this one is really about
is listening to the industry more, being a bit more flexible and
looking at what's actually going to work," said a DECC
spokesman.
The government will tailor CFDs to individual CCS projects,
because they use different types of technology that require
different types of support.
"We're still in the early stages of discussion with
government about contracts for difference, and we haven't had
any detailed talks about the strike price," said a spokesman for
National Grid, which is involved in several CCS projects
in the UK.
Several companies, such as British power producers Drax
and SSE, plan to apply for government funding
for the projects they are involved in.
Companies face a July 3 deadline for submitting full
applications and have to register their interest with the
government by April 13.
To qualify for funding, CCS projects have to have a power
plant and carbon capture facility based on the British mainland
and a storage site located offshore.
"CCS could play an essential part in de-carbonising the UK
energy mix, but the technology urgently needs to be
demonstrated," said Graham van't Hoff, chairman of Shell UK,
which is a partner in SSE's Peterhead CCS project.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
(editing by Jane Baird)