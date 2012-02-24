LONDON Feb 24 The British government on Friday called for proposals to build at least one carbon-capture and storage (CCS) power plant in the European Union's official journal, one step short of launching its official tender which has been long anticipated.

The notice document showed the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) expects Britain's first CCS project to start operating between 2016 and 2020.

"DECC's current intention is for the projects to start demonstrating the carbon dioxide capture, transport and storage by 2016-2020," the document said.

The document called for proposals for a wide range of engineering projects for CCS, including construction of a power plant, gas storage and pipelines.

"This is not the formal launch to the competition, it is simply a way of reconfirming our intent to launch shortly and begin to further advertise the process so as many as possible interested participants are aware and can participate," a spokesman said. (Reporting by Gerard Wynn and Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)