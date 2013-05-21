Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
PARIS May 21 French cement group Lafarge rejected criticism of the level of competition among peers in the UK by the local watchdog on Tuesday, saying there was already "effective competition in the sector".
The UK Competition Commission said it was considering measures such as requiring one or more of the top three producers to dispose of some plants or reduce their cement production capacity to boost competition.
"We strongly disagree with the Commission's provisional findings and proposed remedies and will be making strong representations to the Commission during the next phase of the process," a Lafarge spokeswoman said.
She added that Lafarge would continue to assist the Commission.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.