* New plant to burn mainly wood pellets, chips
* Construction could start 2013, operational 2016
* Existing gas plant to shut around 2015
LONDON, Oct 12 British utility Centrica
plans to start an 80-megawatt (MW) biomass power plant by around
2016 on the site of a gas-fired power station in Cumbria, which
will shut down at roughly the same time, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"It will predominantly burn wood fibres such as pellets and
chips which we'll source it in the UK where possible," he said.
Construction on the project could start in 2013 and will
last around 36 months.
The utility plans to submit a formal planning application to
the Infrastructure Planning Commission (IPC) in summer 2012, the
spokesman said.
Building work will also include loading and handling
facilities at the nearby Barrow Docks to unload imported biomass
substance from ships, information submitted to the IPC in a
pre-application document showed.
The existing 230-MW Roosecote gas-fired power plant has been
in operation for around 20 years and will close in the middle of
this decade, Centrica said.
In January, the utility withdrew an application for a new
gas-fired power plant in Brigg, North Lincolnshire, saying it
was studying other options for the site, including extending the
lifetime of the current 260-MW gas plant.
The spokesman said the plans had not progressed since then
and all options are still being considered.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)