* New plant to burn mainly wood pellets, chips

* Construction could start 2013, operational 2016

* Existing gas plant to shut around 2015

LONDON, Oct 12 British utility Centrica plans to start an 80-megawatt (MW) biomass power plant by around 2016 on the site of a gas-fired power station in Cumbria, which will shut down at roughly the same time, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"It will predominantly burn wood fibres such as pellets and chips which we'll source it in the UK where possible," he said.

Construction on the project could start in 2013 and will last around 36 months.

The utility plans to submit a formal planning application to the Infrastructure Planning Commission (IPC) in summer 2012, the spokesman said.

Building work will also include loading and handling facilities at the nearby Barrow Docks to unload imported biomass substance from ships, information submitted to the IPC in a pre-application document showed.

The existing 230-MW Roosecote gas-fired power plant has been in operation for around 20 years and will close in the middle of this decade, Centrica said.

In January, the utility withdrew an application for a new gas-fired power plant in Brigg, North Lincolnshire, saying it was studying other options for the site, including extending the lifetime of the current 260-MW gas plant.

The spokesman said the plans had not progressed since then and all options are still being considered. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)