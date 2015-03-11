March 11 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow South terminal are expected to resume on Wednesday after dropping to zero on Tuesday following technical issues, operator Centrica said.

"Gas produced from the Barrow Gas Terminals has been reduced since yesterday, following a technical issue on the North Terminal," a spokesman said.

"Teams at the terminals are working to fix the issue, and we hope to have the terminal running again later today," he said.

Gas imports through Centrica's Barrow south terminal are currently just above zero, National Grid data showed.

