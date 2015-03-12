METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 12 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow South terminal were still down on Thursday morning, data from the National Grid showed.
Gas imports through Centrica's Barrow south terminal dropped to zero on Tuesday due to technical issues, but were expected to resume on Wednesday.
Centrica was not immediately available for comment.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.