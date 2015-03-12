(Recast the lead, adds quotes from Centrica)

March 12 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow South terminal are expected to restart on Thursday as technical issues have been resolved, operator Centrica said.

"The technical issue which led to production being reduced has now been resolved, and the team is working through the process they need to follow to resume production," a spokesman for Centrica said.

"We expect flows to restart later on Thursday," he said.

Gas imports through the terminal dropped to zero on Tuesday, and were previously expected to resume on Wednesday.

Data from the National Grid showed the flows still stood at zero as of 0950 GMT. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)