METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
(Recast the lead, adds quotes from Centrica)
March 12 Gas deliveries into Britain's Barrow South terminal are expected to restart on Thursday as technical issues have been resolved, operator Centrica said.
"The technical issue which led to production being reduced has now been resolved, and the team is working through the process they need to follow to resume production," a spokesman for Centrica said.
"We expect flows to restart later on Thursday," he said.
Gas imports through the terminal dropped to zero on Tuesday, and were previously expected to resume on Wednesday.
Data from the National Grid showed the flows still stood at zero as of 0950 GMT. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.