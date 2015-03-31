March 31 Gas deliveries to Britain's Barrow terminal remained shut on Tuesday morning after dropping to zero on Monday evening due to an unexpected outage, data from the National Grid showed.

The terminal's operator Centrica said it had been investigating the reasons for the outage and its duration was unknown.

The total terminal's production capacity was reduced by 8.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)