METALS-Copper faces weekly drop as supply concerns ease
LONDON, March 24 Copper steadied on Friday but was set to end the week almost 2 percent lower as workers agreed to resume work at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
March 31 Gas deliveries to Britain's Barrow terminal remained shut on Tuesday morning after dropping to zero on Monday evening due to an unexpected outage, data from the National Grid showed.
The terminal's operator Centrica said it had been investigating the reasons for the outage and its duration was unknown.
The total terminal's production capacity was reduced by 8.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, March 24 Prudential Chief Executive Mike Wells' pay fell 30 percent to 6.9 million pounds ($8.62 million) in 2016, the insurer's annual report showed on Friday.