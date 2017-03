(Adds detail)

April 7 Gas deliveries into Britain's North Morecambe (Barrow) sub-terminal were shut on Tuesday morning due to an unexpected outage, its operator Centrica said.

The outage started at 0735 GMT on Tuesday due to a "technical process issue" and its duration was unknown, Centrica said.

Barrow's gas terminal complex in Cumbria accounts for around 8 percent of the UK's gas supply.