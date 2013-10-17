(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Oct 17 British energy supplier Centrica
hiked its household electricity and gas prices by an
average of 9.2 percent - more than three times the rate of
inflation - on Thursday, inflaming a political row over the
rising cost of living.
The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, put
increasing energy bills at the heart of his campaign for the
2015 election last month when he said he would freeze prices for
20 months if his party wins power.
Energy prices have already risen by 24 percent over the last
four years, according to regulator Ofgem, ramping up the
pressure on household finances at a time of wage stagnation.
The hike by Centrica, Britain No.1 gas supplier by number of
households and one of the country's "big six" energy companies,
is due to come in on Nov. 23.
It will add 107 pounds ($170) to the average annual bill for
customers taking both gas and electricity, pushing charges up to
1,297 pounds a year, Centrica said.
The increase is higher than the 8.2 percent hike announced
by rival SSE last week which prompted a flurry of
criticism from consumer groups and politicians.
Liberum analyst Peter Atherton said the other energy
providers would also likely lift their prices.
"These companies are facing rising costs. They all have a
similar cost base, so you'd expect them to all raise their
prices at roughly the same time and by roughly the same amount.
It is no conspiracy, it's a function of their business," he
said.
RWE npower, owned by Germany's RWE AD, Iberdrola's
Scottish Power, EDF Energy and Eon make up the
remaining big six suppliers in Britain.
"PEOPLE HAVE A CHOICE"
Centrica supplies energy to homes through its British Gas
business. Like SSE, it said the hike was down to a rise in the
global wholesale price of energy, the cost of using the national
grid and levies attached to government social and environmental
programmes.
"What's pushing up energy prices at the moment are costs
that are not all directly under our control," said Ian Peters,
British Gas's managing director of Residential Energy.
The government urged consumers to switch suppliers to fight
price hikes. "People have a choice. They can look for the best
deal available, including from smaller suppliers, with the
confidence that switching will make an immediate difference to
their bills and force the Big Six to compete on price," Energy
secretary Ed Davey said in a statement.
The pledge by Labour in September to temporarily freeze
energy prices before launching a full restructuring of the
market wiped a combined 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in
market value off SSE and Centrica, the two Britain-focused
suppliers, in two days. Neither stock price has recovered.
Centrica, which has a market capitalisation of about 19
billion pounds and also has a business in the United States,
posted annual operating profit of 2.6 billion pounds in 2012.
The latest price rise comes as Britain's energy strategy
comes under the spotlight, with a report for the prime minister
warning on Thursday that Britain's shrinking power capacity
could lead to blackouts during the winter of next year.
Top of the list to help keep the lights on in the longer
term is the government's bid to build the country's first new
nuclear power station since 1995.
As part of this plan, Britain announced on Thursday it was
opening up its nuclear sector to Chinese investment, days after
saying a deal with EDF over the building of a new nuclear power
station was "extremely close".
($1 = 0.6278 British pounds)
