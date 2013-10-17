LONDON Oct 17 British energy supplier Centrica said it would raise its household charges for electricity and gas by an average of 9.2 percent from next month, in a move which is likely to inflame a growing political row over the rising cost of living.

The 9.2 percent average rise on energy prices by Centrica, the market-leading gas supplier and one of Britain's "big six" energy companies, is higher than the 8.2 percent hike announced by rival operator SSE last week.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party put rising energy bills at the heart of his campaign for the 2015 election last month when he said he would freeze prices for 20 months if his party wins power.

That wiped a combined 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in market value off SSE and fellow British-listed utility Centrica in two days in September following the announcement.