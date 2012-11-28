LONDON Nov 28 Withdrawal capacity at Britain's largest gas storage site, Rough, will be reduced to 50 percent from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 because of an unplanned outage, operator Centrica said on Wednesday.

Capacity to withdraw gas from the subsea site was halved at 1000 GMT on Wednesday and will rise to normal output levels at 1600 GMT on Dec. 6, Centrica said in a market notification.