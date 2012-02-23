* Work to restart production to begin this year
* Caythorpe storage project remains on hold
* Centrica to shut two gas-fired plants
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Feb 23 Centrica cancelled
plans to convert its Bains gas field into a subsea storage site
and aims to return it to production, the utility said on
Thursday, in a blow to Britain's efforts to increase energy
security through higher gas storage capacity.
The Bains field in the eastern Irish Sea had been due to
start storing natural gas at the end of this year with a
capacity of nearly one fifth of Britain's largest storage site
Rough, or 20 billion cubic feet.
Centrica was not immediately available for comment to
provide more information on the plans.
"We have taken the decision to terminate our Bains storage
project, following a review of the results of 3D seismic survey
data which indicated that the reservoir would not be
sufficiently attractive to convert into a storage facility,"
Centrica said in its 2011 results statement.
The statement showed the company made a 33 percent gain in
UK oil and gas upstream profits.
Work to resume production from the Bains field is planned to
start in the first half of this year.
The UK gas market lags behind storage capabilities of other
European countries and the government has repeatedly said
investments in new sites are needed to ensure secure gas supply.
But the economics of operating storage facilities have been
weak in Britain in recent years as the spread between summer and
winter prices has narrowed, making it less attractive for
traders to buy cheap gas for storage in the summer for sale at a
premium in winter.
Centrica said it was also maintaining its Caythorpe storage
project in East Yorkshire on hold while it waited for
improvements in market conditions.
"With the UK importing an increasing proportion of its gas
requirements, there is a general recognition that the UK is in
need of further storage capacity; however, we will only invest
in new projects if returns are appropriate for the level of risk
undertaken," Centrica said.
GAS POWER PLANTS TO SHUT DOWN
The utility also announced it will shut down two of its
gas-fired power plants, Barry and Kings Lynn, with a combined
capacity of 555 megawatts (MW) as the cost of burning gas for
power production, so-called spark spreads, was too high at such
low-efficiency gas plants.
Centrica's Peterborough, Brigg and Roosecote gas plants are
contracted by network operator National Grid to provide backup
power production when needed, such as times of high demand or
when maintenance threatens regional supply balances.
Centrica and other power plant operators announced a year
ago they would idle or reduce output at a number of their gas
plants as spark spreads were too low.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)