LONDON, March 1 British utility Centrica started gas production at its York field in the North Sea on Friday.

The field will produce 120 million cubic feet per day at its peak and is transporting gas to Centrica's Easington terminal in East Yorkshire.

The 2,750 tonne York platform was built within two years of the utility's January 2011 decision to make the investment.

The utility said there is potential to drill additional wells in the area and it has already started work on a second well at York.

"The (new) platform has been constructed so that it's able to receive gas from other adjacent fields, so we will continue to explore future opportunities to develop the project further," said Greg McKenna, regional director for Centrica's operations in the southern North Sea.