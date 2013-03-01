LONDON, March 1 British utility Centrica
started gas production at its York field in the North Sea on
Friday.
The field will produce 120 million cubic feet per day at its
peak and is transporting gas to Centrica's Easington terminal in
East Yorkshire.
The 2,750 tonne York platform was built within two years of
the utility's January 2011 decision to make the investment.
The utility said there is potential to drill additional
wells in the area and it has already started work on a second
well at York.
"The (new) platform has been constructed so that it's able
to receive gas from other adjacent fields, so we will continue
to explore future opportunities to develop the project further,"
said Greg McKenna, regional director for Centrica's operations
in the southern North Sea.