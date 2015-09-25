LONDON, Sept 25 Britain is considering selling
the Channel 4 public broadcaster as part of its drive to pay
down debt, a government official has accidentally revealed.
An official was photographed on Thursday outside No. 10
Downing St, the residence of Prime Minister David Cameron,
carrying a document which said the government was considering
its options for Channel 4, which is publicly owned but funded by
advertising.
"In your recent meeting with Matt Hancock (Cabinet Office
minister) you agreed that work should proceed to examine the
options for extracting greater public value for the Channel 4
Corporation (C4C), focusing on privatisation options in
particular," the document, which was published on Twitter by a
press photographer, says.
The document was addressed to two government ministers.
The British government has been looking to sell some
state-owned assets in an effort to pay off debt and has in
recent years sold the majority of its holding in postal operator
Royal Mail and reduced its stake in Lloyds Bank
.
Channel 4 was launched in 1982 with a remit to promote
innovative and experimental programming and to compete with the
state-owned BBC and ITV. It buys all its programming
from third-party production companies and has broadcast such
shows as Big Brother, Homeland and Friends.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Media said no decision
had been taken regarding the "reform of Channel 4". The
Financial Times reported earlier this year that a sale of
Channel 4 could raise more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 bln).
"Channel 4 has an important remit and we are looking at a
range of options as to how to continue to deliver this,
including options put forward by Channel 4," the spokeswoman
said.
($1 = 0.6565 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Susan Fenton)