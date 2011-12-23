(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
LONDON, Dec 23 Britain said on Friday it
plans to ban companies from making their customers pay excessive
credit and debit card surcharges when buying flights and other
services.
Firms will be allowed to add just a small charge to cover
their actual costs.
Payment surcharges are especially prevalent in the airline
sector, where Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has
estimated that British consumers spent 300 million pounds ($470
million) on such fees in 2009.
"We want to make sure that consumers paying by card do not
have to pay excessively high surcharges being imposed on them by
some airlines and other businesses," consumer minister Edward
Davey said in a statement.
The ban will apply to most retail sectors, not just the
transport sector.
The European Union Consumer Rights Directive will ban
businesses in many sectors, including airlines, from imposing
above-cost surcharges on payments from mid-2014.
The British government plans to consult on implementing this
provision of the directive early, with the goal of banning
above-cost surcharges by the end of 2012.
"We need to consult to get those rules right. We need to
make sure the right process is in place to help consumers
challenge companies that levy excessive surcharges and we need
to give business some time to get their systems ready," Treasury
minister Mark Hoban told the BBC.
Irish airline Ryanair said its 6 pounds booking
administration charge did not apply to all cards.
"I would not expect the rules to affect us as we don't
impose any debit or credit card fees. Our administration charge
can be avoided using certain types of cards," said Ryanair
spokesman Stephen McNamara.
In June, the OFT called for the law to be updated to stop
surcharges on debit card payments after consumer group Which?
asked it to investigate.
Which? said card surcharges were often sprung on the
customer at the point of payment and could be much higher than
the retailers' costs in processing the transaction.
The consumer group singled out low-cost airlines, such as
Ryanair and Britain's Flybe and easyJet, who it
said charge fees per passenger, per leg of a journey, even
though they only have to process one transaction.
EasyJet declined comment and Flybe did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Which? said excessive charges were also spreading among
cinemas and hotels.
The UK Cards Association, representing the debit and credit
card industry, called the government's move "a terrific
Christmas gift for consumers."
"The UK Cards Association fully supported Which? on this
issue and we're delighted that the Treasury has decided to bring
into line those few businesses who have been excessively
charging us all for using our cards," it said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Paul Sandle, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Conor
Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)