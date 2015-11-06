LONDON Nov 6 Nearly 40 years after his death,
Elvis Presley is back at the top of the British album charts
with his 12th UK Number 1 - "If I Can Dream," a collection of
Elvis classics featuring orchestral reworkings by the Royal
Philharmonic Orchestra.
This means Elvis now has more Number 1 albums in the UK than
any other male solo artist, and puts him level with Madonna in
second place for the most chart-topping LPs, behind the Beatles,
who have 15, the Official Charts Company said on Friday.
Elvis claimed top spot with 79,000 chart sales, it added,
giving him the second-fastest selling album of the year behind
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' "Chasing Yesterday."
Rod Stewart landed his 34th Top 10 album with "Another
Country," new at Number 2, while Elbow frontman Guy Garvey was
third with his first solo release "Courting The Squall."
In the singles charts, Adele was top for a second week with
"Hello," Britain's fastest-selling record of 2015, keeping
Justin Bieber's "Sorry" down in second spot.
Sam Smith's James Bond theme "Writing's On The Wall" climbed
back up one place to Number 3.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, Editing by Paul Sandle)