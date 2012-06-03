(Adds details of jubilee concert)
LONDON, June 3 An album commemorating Queen
Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee shot straight to the top of charts
on Sunday, sporting a song penned by Take That frontman Gary
Barlow and Andrew Lloyd Webber with performances by musicians
from across the Commonwealth.
"Sing", a souvenir collection including the Military Wives,
Jamaican guitarist Ernest Ranglin, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra
and Prince Harry playing tambourine, saw off other new entries
from quirky UK singer Paloma Faith, Rumer and U.S. glam band
Scissor Sisters.
The top five albums were all new entries in this week's
chart, according to the Official Charts Company.
Barlow's success caps a momentous weekend of jubilee pomp
and national festivities which have seen millions pour out into
London's streets to celebrate Elizabeth's 60th year on the
throne.
Barlow is playing no small part in the celebrations, having
co-penned the jubilee's official song with Lloyd Webber - which
features Prince Harry banging a tambourine - and helping to
curate Monday's jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.
Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and more modern
singers such as Ed Sheeran and Jessie J will share a stage built
around the Queen Victoria monument, with the palace as a
spectacular backdrop.
Rudimental featuring John Newman's "Feel The Love" entered
the singles charts at number one, the Official Charts Company
said, dislodging We Are Young by Fun featuring Janelle Monae.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Paul Casciato)