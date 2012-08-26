LONDON Aug 26 London-based band Sam and the Womp danced their way to a debut number one in the UK on Sunday with their ska and Balkan brass influenced single "Bom Bom", the Official Charts Company said.

The eight-piece group, who describe their music as "a womp of gypsy dub-step", have been honing their colourful act at pop and jazz festivals since forming in 2009.

The track, which the band says they wrote in a "muddy field" two years ago, sold more than 107,000 copies in its first week on release, making it one of the year's fastest-selling singles.

They pushed last week's top seller "How Do We (Party)" from British singer Rita Ora into second place.

U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was new at number five with "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together".

Also straight in at number seven were London rapper Devlin and English singer Ed Sheeran with their cover of the Bob Dylan classic "(All Along The) Watchtower".

Scottish singer Emeli Sandé, boosted by her performances at the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, held her position at the top of the album charts with "Our Version Of Events", taking sales to nearly 647,000 copies since its February release.

British indie rockers Bloc Party were a new entry at number three with their album "Four", while English glam rock act "The Darkness" saw their new release "Hot Cakes" debut in fourth place.

Also new among the top ten albums were English singer-songwriter Jessie Ware with "Devotion" at number five and U.S. rapper Trey Songz in tenth place with "Chapter V". (Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)