LONDON Feb 3 Dutch dance duo Bingo Players
stayed top of the singles chart for a second week on Sunday with
the club hit "Get Up (Rattle)", a collaboration with hip-hop
group Far East Movement.
The pair's previous biggest British hit was "Cry (Just a
Little)", a track which sampled Brenda Russell's "Piano in the
Dark" and reached only No. 44 in the charts.
American rapper Macklemore's "Thrift Shop," which features
producer Ryan Lewis and Wanz, shot up to second place from 24th
last week, the Official Charts Company said.
"Scream & Shout", by U.S. rapper and producer will.i.am and
singer Britney Spears, slipped one place to third, just above
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift who was down one spot at
four with "I Knew You Were Trouble".
R&B singer Rihanna and U.S. artist Mikky Ekko were down one
to five with "Stay".
Scottish alternative rock band Biffy Clyro were new at the
top of the album chart with their sixth studio album
"Opposites."
Last week's No. 1, the soundtrack of "Les Miserables", the
Oscar-nominated drama set in 19th century France, was down in
second place with Fleetwood Mac's classic "Rumours" new at
three.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Jon Hemming)