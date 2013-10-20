LONDON Oct 20 Paul McCartney's acclaimed album
"New" entered the British music charts at number three in its
debut week on Sunday, missing out on the top spot, sales figures
showed.
The former Beatle's 16th solo album was outsold by the new
number one, "Tribute" by English singer John Newman, and
"Lightning Bolt" by U.S. rock group Pearl Jam.
McCartney, 71, has received some glowing reviews for his
latest release, with the Daily Telegraph newspaper describing it
as "vintage Macca: jaunty, melodic and occasionally whimsical".
The singer worked with four producers to create a work that
has echoes of the catchy pop of the Beatles as well as more
modern influences, including touches of hip hop and electronica.
There was no change at the top of the singles chart.
American rock band OneRepublic's "Counting Stars" held on to the
number one spot, holding off U.S. singer Miley Cyrus's
"Wrecking Ball", according to the Official Charts Company.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)