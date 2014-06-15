LONDON, June 15 Kasabian grabbed the top spot in the British albums chart on Sunday, while Ella Henderson, a former TV talent show contestant, went straight to the top of the singles chart, the Official Charts Company said.

Kasabian, a rock band from the English city of Leicester, shot to the top of the album charts after their latest release, "48:13", sold over 70,000 copies in the last seven days.

It was their fourth number one album in Britain and comes on the eve of their headlining the famous Glastonbury music festival.

Kasabian knocked English singer-songwriter Sam Smith off the top spot, a position he had enjoyed for two weeks. His album, "In the Lonely Hour", fell to third place. Coldplay and "Ghost Stories" held onto the second spot.

In the singles chart, Ella Henderson, an 18-year-old former contestant in the "X Factor" TV talent show, scooped the top spot with her debut release "Ghost".

The track, co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, sold more than 132,000 copies in the last seven days, the Official Charts Company said.

Ed Sheeran and "Sing", last week's number one, fell to second place. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Sophie Hares)