LONDON Feb 22 Ellie Goulding topped the British
music singles chart for the third week running on Sunday, the
Official Charts Company said, with her track "Love Me Like You
Do" breaking the all-time audio streaming record.
The song, which appears in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie,
was streamed 2.6 million times over the last seven days, just
pipping the previous record set by Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk"
featuring Bruno Mars.
Ronson's track remains in third place in the charts, while
Hozier's "Take Me To Church" also held steady in second.
In the album chart, U.S. rock band Imagine Dragons went
straight in at the top spot with their second studio album
"Smoke + Mirrors", which was self-produced alongside British
hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid.
Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour" and Ed Sheeran's "X" both
slipped one place to second and third respectively.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Evans)