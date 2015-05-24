LONDON May 24 Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers scored his second solo chart-topping album after "The Desired Effected" went straight in at number one in Britain on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said.

Flowers pipped Paul Weller's "Saturns Pattern" to the top spot by 5,000 sales, with last week's number one, Mumford & Sons' "Wilder Mind" slipping to third place.

In the singles chart, Felix Jaehn's remix of "Cheerleader" by OMI held on to the number one spot for a fourth week, fending off competition from Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth, which rebounded one place to second.

LunchMoney Lewis' "Bills" was in third place, while Taylor Swift was the week's highest new entry at number four with "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar.

