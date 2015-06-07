LONDON, June 7 British band Florence and The Machine entered the album charts at number one on Sunday with "How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful", securing their third UK chart-topping album, the Official Charts Company said.

The album racked up combined sales of nearly 70,000 to hold off competition from fellow new entries "Act Two" by TV talent show-winners Collabro and "In Colour" by Jamie XX, which charted in second and third place respectively.

Another new entry, "Big Love" by veteran pop group Simply Red, came in fourth, ahead of "1989" by Taylor Swift.

Jason Derulo spent a second consecutive week at the top of the singles chart with "Want to Want Me", ahead of "Somebody" by Natalie La Rose. A Felix Jaehn remix of "Cheerleader", originally recorded by OMI, placed third ahead of Major Lazer's "Lean On".

Fifth place went to Skrillex, Diplo and Justin Bieber, with their collaboration "Where Are U Now". (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)