LONDON Aug 7 "Drag Me Down," One Direction's
first single as a quartet following the departure of Zayn Malik
in March, surged to the top of the British chart on Friday while
a compilation album by Cilla Black, who died this week, made
its first appearance in the Top 20 albums for over three
decades.
One Direction's fourth number one single racked up a record
2.03 million plays in its opening week across chart-reporting
streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and
others, the Official Charts Company said.
Calvin Harris and Disciples' "How Deep Is Your Love" jumped
six places to second spot among the singles while last week's
Number 1 "Black Magic" by Little Mix fell to three.
In the albums charts, London indie rock band The Maccabees
claimed their first Number with their fourth studio album "Marks
To Prove It."
British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas was at number two
with "Blood," just ahead of Years & Years' "Communion" at three.
Black, one of Britain's best-known singers and TV presenters
who started her career at Liverpool's Cavern Club alongside the
Beatles, died from a stroke at her Spanish villa on Aug. 1 at
the age of 72. Her "The Very best of" album was up at 14 as fans
bought her records in tribute while her 1964 hit "Anyone who Had
a Heart" rose this week to No. 41 in the singles charts.
