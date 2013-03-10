LONDON, March 10 British rock band Bastille
raced to the top of the charts with debut album "Bad Blood" this
week, knocking off Brit award winner Emeli Sande from the top
spot.
Sande, who received a major boost by appearing at the London
Olympics opening and closing ceremonies last summer, came second
with her album "Our Version Of Events", the Official Charts
Company said on Sunday.
Welsh band Stereophonics' album "Graffiti On The Train" came
third, followed by Bruno Mars, an American singer-songwriter and
record producer, with his "Unorthodox Jukebox".
In singles, U.S. singer Justin Timberlake retained his top
spot with "Mirrors", followed by Bruno Mars's "When I was your
man" and Bastille's "Pompeii" at no. 2 and no.3, respectively.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jason Webb)