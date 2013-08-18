LONDON Aug 18 Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding hit the top of the British singles charts for the first time on Sunday with her song "Burn", the Official Charts Company said.

Goulding, 26, who performed at the wedding reception of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, sold 117,000 copies of her single to take the number one spot from U.S. singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

Lady Gaga's new single "Applause" charted at number five after it was hurriedly released on Tuesday, almost a week ahead of schedule, when a version was leaked online.

Brothers Richard and Adam Johnson, who found fame through a televised British talent show, topped the album chart for a third consecutive week with their debut release "The Impossible Dream". (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)