LONDON Aug 25 Ellie Goulding topped the British music chart for a second week running on Sunday as her single "Burn" fought off competition from two new entries, the Official Charts Company said.

"Sonnentanz" by Klangkarussell and "Earthquake", a collaboration between DJ Fresh and Diplo, entered the top five in third and fourth places respectively but neither could stop singer-songwriter Goulding extending her stay at number one. Avicii was at number two with "Wake Me Up".

In the album chart there was a fourth week at the top for TV talent show stars Richard and Adam Johnson. Their album "The Impossible Dream" is now tied with the soundtrack to the "Les Miserables" film for the most weeks at the top of the chart in 2013.

Alternative-rock band Travis entered the charts at number three with "Where You Stand" - their first new material in five years and their seventh top 10 album. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Pravin Char)