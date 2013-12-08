LONDON Dec 8 English singer Lily Allen rose
back to the top of Britain's singles chart on Sunday as
competition for the coveted Christmas number one spot heated up.
Allen's version of "Somewhere only we know", which features
in a popular Christmas advertising campaign, first topped the
charts two weeks ago but was beaten last week by Scottish singer
Calvin Harris and Swedish DJ Alesso.
This week "Somewhere only we know", a song originally
released in 2004 by British band Keane, won back the top spot by
outselling second-placed "Story of my life" by boyband One
Direction. Harris and DJ Alesso slipped to fourth place, behind
London-based rock band Bastille.
Alternative Christmas anthem "Fairytale of New York",
released in 1987 by The Pogues, enjoyed a surge of sales, rising
37 places to number 16.
Despite missing out on the singles chart top spot, One
Direction enjoyed a second week at the top of the album charts.
"Midnight Memories", which last week became the fastest selling
album of the year, sold another 124,000 copies to see off
records by British singers Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow and Olly
Murs - all of whom remained in the top five.
