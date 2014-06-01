LONDON, June 1 British singer-songwriter Sam
Smith went straight to the top of the charts with his debut
album "In The Lonely Hour" on Sunday, the Official Charts
Company said.
The 22-year-old's album has sold 101,000 copies over the
last seven days, making it the fastest-selling debut album of
the year so far and knocking Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" into
second place after a week at number one.
Paolo Nutini's "Caustic Love" climbed three places to number
three.
In the singles chart, 27-year-old Chicago-born house and
techno producer SecondCity took the top spot with his debut
track "I Wanna Feel", pushing Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" into
second.
French house duo Klingande, who have already topped the
charts in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, were
a new entry at number three with their UK debut "Jubel".
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Andrew Roche)