LONDON, June 29 Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran
entered the British charts at number one on Sunday after his new
release "X" became the fastest-selling album of 2014, the
Official Charts Company said.
Sheeran's second full-length album features the number one
single "Sing" which topped the charts earlier this month. The
album sold 182,000 copies since its release last Sunday, beating
the previous record set by Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" by 14,000
copies.
Sam Smith's "In The Lonely Hour" rose one place to second in
the album chart, while last week's number one "Ultraviolence" by
Lana Del Ray dropped to third. "Ghost Stories" and "Caustic
Love" by Paolo Nutini completed the top five.
In the singles chart, new entry "Gecko (Overdrive)" by
Oliver Heldens and Becky Hill took the top spot from Ella
Henderson who dropped to second with "Ghost". Ed Sheeran held on
to third place with "Sing" while another new entry, "One More
Day (Stay With Me)" by Example, charted in fourth.
(Reporting by William James: editing by John Stonestreet)