LONDON Aug 3 Canadian band Magic! moved up one
place to top the British singles charts on Sunday with their
reggae-infused debut track "Rude", the Official Charts Company
said.
The single toppled Cheryl Cole's "Crazy Stupid Love" to take
the number one spot, boosted by internet streaming which was
added to the charts data last month alongside physical sales.
In the albums chart, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran
continued his run at number one, topping the bill for a sixth
week with "X", while Dolly Parton's "Blue Smoke - The Best Of"
remained in second place.
Eric Clapton & Friends were a new entry at number three with
"The Breeze", a tribute to late U.S. singer-songwriter J.J.
Cale. The album features contributions from a host of musicians
including John Mayer, Tom Petty and Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler.
