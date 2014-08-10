LONDON Aug 10 Norwegian double act Nico & Vinz
shot to the top of Britain's music charts on Sunday as their
single "Am I Wrong" outsold last week's chart-toppers Magic!,
the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.
The Oslo-based duo snatched the number one position a week
after the song's official UK release, pushing "Rude" by Magic!
into second place. American band OneRepublic entered the chart
in third place with "Love Runs Out".
Cheryl Cole's "Crazy Stupid Love" dropped two places to
number four and George Ezra's "Budapest" rose one place to
fifth.
Ed Sheeran's dominant run at the top of the album chart
continued for a seventh week as "X" continued to outsell its
rivals. Dolly Parton held on to second spot with "Blue Smoke -
The Best Of" while Sam Smith gained a place to chart at number
three with "In the Lonely Hour".
Coldplay's "Ghost Stories" rose two places to number four,
leapfrogging "Wanted on Voyage" by George Ezra in fifth.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)