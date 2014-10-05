LONDON Oct 5 American singer Meghan Trainor was propelled to the number one spot in the British singles chart on Sunday by a surge in sales and online demand for her upbeat pop track "All about that Bass", the Official Charts Company said.

Trainor's song was listened to more than 1 million times online, helping it dethrone "Bang Bang" by pop trio Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, which charted in second place.

Taylor Swift's "Shake it off" held firm in third place, with Sigma's "Changing" and "Blame" by Calvin Harris coming in at numbers four and five respectively.

British artist George Ezra reached number one in the album chart with "Wanted on Voyage", giving him his first chart-topper 14 weeks after its initial release. Another long-running cart success, Sam Smith's "In the Lonely Hour", rose one place to second.

Ed Sheeran moved up to third place with "X" and new entry "Carry on the Grudge" by Jamie T came in in fourth spot. U.S. singer-songwriter Barbra Streisand completed the top five with "Partners". (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)